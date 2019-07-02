Peshawar to become polythene bags free city soon: Deputy Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar , Mohammad Ali Asghar Tuesday said that Peshawar would be cleansed of polythene shopping bags soon.

He expressed these views after inspecting different mega malls and stores here on University Road.

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Rizwana Dar also accompanied him during the inspection.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner also commended the management of some malls administration for using bio-degradable shopping bags while the managers of two mega malls were fined over the lack of official price-list and availability of expired items.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that most of the shopkeepers and stores including mega malls have started the use of bio-degradable shopping bags, which is commendable step.

He said that with the cooperation of trading community, Peshawar would be soon made polythene shopping bags free city. For this purpose, he urged upon the all segments of society to play their due role.