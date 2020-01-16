Peshawar to D.I.Khan Expressway to be usher uplift era in merged districts: KP Chief Minister

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that 380 km Peshawar to D.I.Khan Expressway would usher uplift era in southern districts adding that the completion of Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) project with an estimated cost of Rs.120 billion would boost the agricultural produce.

During his visit to Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday, the Chief Minister announced various development initiatives including giving the status of Tehsil to Paniala, starting construction work for Gomal University Campus Pharpur, initiating civil work on Agriculture University D.I.Khan and speedy completion of other developmental projects in the district.

He stated that PTI government is focusing on developmental works throughout the province adding that the so called national leaders from D.I.Khan brought zero development to the southern Districts. "People have rejected them altogether for good", Mahmood Khan.

The Chief Minister made it clear that all developmental projects belonging to the present provincial government will be completed during the current tenure adding that sustainable development of newly merged Tribal Districts is the top priority of provincial government. Special focus is being given to backward districts of the province including NMDs. Our government is taking concrete steps to resolve the issues and problems of southern Districts. He expressed these views while talking to media during his day long visit to D.I.Khan. Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, MNA Yaqoob Sheik, Advisor to CM on Merged Districts Ajmal Wazir, MPAs and other local representative were also present on the occasion.

During his visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated newly constructed sports hostel and offices for coaches at Sports Complex D.I.Khan. The project has been constructed at a cost of Rs.64.158 million and covers an area of 20,000 square feet with 25 rooms having capacity to accommodate 100 players at a time.

Mahmood Khan said that sports hostel was a long standing demand of the youth of D.I.Khan. He said that youth are our future assets, we will not compromise on their welfare.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated departments and office buildings of District Compound Darzinda for which the estimated cost is Rs.31.982 million.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also formally inaugurated construction of Nakhlistan Kashmir Park with an estimated cost of Rs.34.370 million and food street at a cost of Rs. 68.80 million. The food street would cover 57188 square feet area.

The Chief Minister also laid foundation stones of four Rescue 1122 centers in D.I.Khan and said that main objective is to ensure availability of better services and facilities in all the districts of the province.

He clarified that work on gas pipeline of Hangu, Kohat and Karak Districts with a cost of Rs. 9 billion is in progress which will also resolve the issue of low gas pressure in D.I.Khan. He said that the present provincial government has also initiated steps to resolve the issue of clean drinking water in District Tank for which Rs.300 million has already been provided.