Peshawar To Have Sub-campus Of National College Of Arts Lahore

Fri 17th September 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesman and CM's aide on Higher Education Kamran Bangash has said that a sub-campus of National College of Arts Lahore would be set up at University of Peshawar.

He said it was decided in the meeting with Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood in Islamabad on Thursday, adding that it would provide opportunity to students from across the KP to get education in Art subjects within KP instead of traveling to other provinces of the country.

Bangash discussed various matters, schemes and policies related to higher education with the Federal Minister and briefed him about the measures of KP government for promotion of quality higher education in the province.

He told that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the KP government was upgrading 33 commerce colleges in the province into business Management and IT colleges with a view to meet modern days requirements.

On the occasion the Federal Minister appreciated KP government for taking pragmatic measures in promotion of higher education.

