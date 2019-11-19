Peshawar to hold culture festival soon: Atif khan

KP Senior Minister Atif khan has said that cultural festivals and other related activities will be organized in the newly merged districts to highlight the rich culture of the area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) : KP Senior Minister Atif khan has said that cultural festivals and other related activities will be organized in the newly merged districts to highlight the rich culture of the area.

This he said while chairing a meeting of Culture Department. Director Culture and other official were also present on the occasion. Director Culture briefed the minister about different initiatives and schemes for the promotion of culture.

Minister directed to accelerate work on all ongoing projects and brought new schemes for the promotion of culture.

He also directed the culture department to hold maximum culture activities in tribal districts to highlight the culture of the region. "By highlighting the rich culture of the tribal districts. We can change the negative propaganda against the tribal people" He stated Minister said that erstwhile Fata was deprived since last so many decades but now it's time to provide them equal facilities.A huge cultural festival comprising the neighbor countries would be organized in Peshawar.