Peshawar To Host Pakistan Business Summit On October 2
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2025 | 10:42 PM
The historic city of Peshawar would host the first-ever Pakistan Business Summit scheduled to held on October2 (Thursday)
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The historic city of Peshawar would host the first-ever Pakistan Business Summit scheduled to held on October2 (Thursday).
The one-day summit, organized under the patronage of the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is being co-hosted by Nutshell Group and Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited, with the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) as Strategic Partner, said a press release.
With the theme “Shaping What’s Next,” the summit would bring together policymakers, business leaders, and corporate executives to discuss Pakistan’s economy, innovation and global competitiveness.
The inaugural session would feature addresses by Acting President and Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, Federal Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Dr Musadik Malik, Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Ali, Provincial Finance Minister KP Muzammil Aslam, Federal Secretary IT & Telecom Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group CEO VEON Kaan Terzioglu, CEO Al Baraka Bank Muhammad Atif Hanif and Founder & Chairman Nutshell Group Muhammad Azfar Ahsan.
The closing keynote would be delivered by Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) Sohail Aman, and Chief Executive Strategic Engagements Nutshell Group.
High-level sessions during the day would focus on banking, industry, climate change, technology, and artificial intelligence. Leaders from HBL, National Bank of Pakistan, easypaisa, Fauji Fertilizer Company, Dubai Islamic Bank, Bank of Khyber, ACCA, Planning Commission, Dawlance, Abacus, Coca-Cola, State Life, Zakori Group, Faysal Bank, FAST-NUCES, PTCL Group, Teradata, SAP, and S&P Global will participate. The concluding session will center on Pakistan’s economy with contributions from AKD Securities and China Energy Group.
The Pakistan Business Summit positions Peshawar as an emerging platform for regional trade, investment, and economic dialogue, reflecting confidence in its potential as a hub of connectivity and commerce.
