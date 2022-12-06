UrduPoint.com

Peshawar To Torkham Railway Track Restoration Needs Rs.1982 Million

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Peshawar to Torkham railway track restoration needs Rs.1982 million

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Railway on Monday apprised the Senate Standing Committee on Railways that Rs.1982 million was needed to restore 59km railway track from Peshawar to Torkham and the ministry did not have enough resources to restore it.

The Committee which met here with Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi in the Chair.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad was of opinion that, this railway track was not only important from trade perspective but also had a historical importance.

He further added that the railway track was made in 1926 and remained operational till 2007 but after the flood devastation of 2007, the track was damaged and was not made operational till date.

Secretary for Ministry of Railways, Zafar Ranjha said the ministry was in negotiation with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the financing of the project and the KP government was willing to finance the project, he added.

He said some portion of track also falls in airport vicinity which also created a hurdle in restoration work.

The Chair decided to refer the matter to Senate Standing Committee on Defence for further deliberation way forward.

The senate committee also suggested the Ministry of Railways to take input from Ministry of Tourism on Peshawar and Torkham project regarding its potentiality from tourism perspective.

Secretary for Ministry of Railways also informed the senate body about Afghan Transit project which will link Pakistan to Uzbekistan, and costs around US$8.2 billion.

The committee directed the ministry to provide complete briefing on the said project in the next meeting. The committee deferred the deliberations on the matter till the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Senator Dost Muhammad, Senator Shahadat Awan, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad, Zafar Ranjha Secretary for ministry of railways and other concerned officers were also in attendance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Senate Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Uzbekistan Afridi From Government Billion Million Airport

Recent Stories

Pak-TESOL Sindh Regional Conference begins at Sind ..

Pak-TESOL Sindh Regional Conference begins at Sindh University

1 hour ago
 Putin Signs Law Banning Rallies in More Public Pla ..

Putin Signs Law Banning Rallies in More Public Places - Legal Information Portal

1 hour ago
 Neymar set for World Cup return as Brazil eye quar ..

Neymar set for World Cup return as Brazil eye quarter-finals

1 hour ago
 Asif Zardari calls on Chief PML-Q

Asif Zardari calls on Chief PML-Q

1 hour ago
 SSUET organizes 9th All-Pakistan Inter-University ..

SSUET organizes 9th All-Pakistan Inter-University Women's Shooting Championship

1 hour ago
 Strasbourg Authorities to Sue French Government fo ..

Strasbourg Authorities to Sue French Government for 'Failed' Migration Policy - ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.