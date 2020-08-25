UrduPoint.com
Peshawar-Torkham Section Included In ML-1 Project

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 07:02 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan approved to expand the ML-1 project till Torkham via Peshawar on the request of Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan approved to expand the ML-1 project till Torkham via Peshawar on the request of Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri.

The spokesman of the ministry told media on Tuesday that the construction of Peshawar Torkham section was included in the ML-1 (Mainline-1) railway project of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) worth $6.8 billion.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed also supported inclusion of the new section in the dream project.

Shaikh Rashid will present a detailed report before the cabinet on the expansion of ML-1 project to Torkham.

The Mainline-1 railway project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) worth $6.8 billion would be constructed on cost-sharing basis between the governments of China and Pakistan.

The ML-1 project includes the dualisation and upgrading of the 1,872-km railway track from Peshawar to Karachi and is a major milestone for the second phase of CPEC.

The package-1 of the ML-I will be completed between January 2021 to December 2024 and will cover the construction of the 527-km long track between Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Package-2 will be completed from January 2022 to December 2026 and will upgrade the 521-km long track from Lahore to Hyderabad. Package-3 will upgrade the 740-km Rawalpindi-Peshawar and Hyderabad-Multan track.

Under the project, the existing 2,655-km long track will be upgraded. The speed of passenger trains will increase from 65 to 110 km/hour to 165 km/hour and the line capacity will increase from 34 to 137/171 trains each way per day.

After completion of the project, the Journey time from Karachi to Lahore will be reduced from existing 18 hours to only 10 hours while that from Islamabad to Lahore will be reduced from four and half hours to two and half hours.

