Peshawar traders condemn Indian atrocities in Kashmir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The trading community of Peshawar Friday took out a rally at historic Qissa Khawani bazar in interior city to express strong condemnation over Indian atrocities meted out on Kashmiri Muslims.

President Markazi Tanzeem Tajran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Malik Mehar Elahi led the rally which was also attended by President of Qissa Khawani bazar president, Sheikh Abdul Razaq and traders of Peshawar city.

It is pertinent to mention here that on 5th of August 2019 the special constitutional status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped by the Modi government.

The participants of the walk tied black bands on their arms and carried flags of the Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Mehar Elahi said people in Pakistan did not accept Article 370 which has provided special status to the occupied region because they wanted the independence of Kashmir since it was not part of India.

While expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brethren, the trading community of Peshawar held out assurance of full cooperation and support of all kind to people of Kashmir in this hour of trial and oppression.