Open Menu

Peshawar Traffic Police Collects Rs 160.71 Million In Fines

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Peshawar traffic police collects Rs 160.71 million in fines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Peshawar City Traffic Police has imposed fines on 928,156 individuals for traffic violations and collected over Rs. 160.71 million in eight months.

Under the guidance of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, Chief Traffic Officer Qamar Hayat Khan has launched a program in Peshawar.

This program aims to enhance compliance with traffic laws, promote better behavior among citizens, and implement the 'Salute First, Then Speak' policy.

It also includes the training of traffic wardens at the province's first-ever Traffic school.

Giving eight months' details, Chief Traffic Officer Qamar Hayat Khan said that traffic accidents have been reduced during the first eight months of the current year compared to the previous year, attributing this improvement to enhanced traffic management.

Additionally, Peshawar City Traffic Police conducts awareness campaigns on traffic laws through billboards in Peshawar cantonment, educating citizens about traffic regulations.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Traffic Million

Recent Stories

Women's U19 T20 tournament to commence from today

Women's U19 T20 tournament to commence from today

12 minutes ago
 Women's U19 T20 tournament to commence from today

Women's U19 T20 tournament to commence from today

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

3 hours ago
 Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

3 hours ago
 US reiterates support to improve investment climat ..

US reiterates support to improve investment climate in Pakistan

3 hours ago
Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand ..

Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand of Imran Khan, Qureshi in cip ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s end ..

UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s enduring commitment to rule of la ..

4 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Albania to UAE

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2023

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler to debate foreign terms in Arabic in ..

Sharjah Ruler to debate foreign terms in Arabic in Cairo

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan