Peshawar Traffic Police Launches 'E-Challan Online System' To Facilitate Citizens

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 12:07 PM

Peshawar Traffic police launches 'E-Challan online system' to facilitate citizens

City traffic police Peshawar has launched an E challan system in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa to facilitate citizens to ensure friendly and transparent working of police department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :City traffic police Peshawar has launched an E challan system in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa to facilitate citizens to ensure friendly and transparent working of police department.

A Traffic Police officer Rasheed Khan while talking to private news channel said, with the launch of e-challan system Peshawar traffic violators could now pay fine online from anywhere.

This e-challan system is working with the CCTV cameras and capturing the images of the number plates of violators of traffic rules, he added.

Despite the warning and fines by the excise teams, many vehicles can still be seen on the roads without computerized number plates, he explained.

He said the major problem being faced by the people was that many of the violators remained unaware of the fact that they have been charged with a fine.

Because either they had shifted from their previous residence registered against their vehicle IDs and have not officially changed it in the documents, or they do not receive the E-Challan at their residence due to some technical issues, he added.

So, in case if any one is not sure that he has violated any rule or having an OCD, they have shared instructions regarding how they can check and pay their E-Challan, he informed.

He said anyone can check the status of the e-challan against their vehicle through this online system.

Just enter the CNIC and vehicle registration number, it will show you the status of your e-challan.

Citizens can easily download and print the e-challan as well, he added.

The application will be launched to facilitate the residents to a much greater extent, he said adding, it will be available on the Play Store and the residents can download it easily on their smartphones.

A citizen Hassan Shah said this was indeed a great step taken by the authority to make e-challan system free of corruption and hassle-free for the people.

The authority is working extensively to introduce the same system in other cities of KPK as well.

Another citizen Muhammad Waqas said this was the big step towards e policing system in country and now they can easily pay their challan through this electronic system with hassle free and discrimination.

