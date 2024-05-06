Peshawar Traffic Police license branch to remain open on Saturdays

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Peshawar City Traffic Police Monday announced the driving license branch will remain open on Saturdays to better serve citizens.

According to the spokesperson, the branch will operate from 9 am to 5 pm, marking the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's history for such a service extension.

Chief Traffic Officer Peshawar, Saud Khan emphasized that this decision aligns with the priority of prioritizing citizen facilitation. Previously, services were limited on Monday to Friday, he added.