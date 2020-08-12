UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Uni To Observe Normal Official Timing From Aug 17: Notification

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 05:21 PM

Peshawar Uni to observe normal official timing from Aug 17: Notification

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The University of Peshawar Wednesday notified 8am to 4pm official timings six days a week to be observed from August 17.

A notification issued by Assistant Registrar said that from Monday to Thursday the University would remain open from 8am to 4pm with Lunch and prayer break from 1pm to 1:30pm.

On Friday the official timing would be 8am to 4pm with lunch and prayer break from 12:30pm to 2pm.

Similarly, the constituent colleges, schools, sanitation, grounds and gardens, hostel staff, directorate of Sport and Directorate of Works would observe from Monday to Saturday,six days working from 8am to 2pm and on Friday from 8am to 12 pm.

More Stories From Pakistan

