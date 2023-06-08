Peshawar University employees announce boycott of classes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :A Joint Action Committee (JAC) of teachers, Class-III and IV and Sanitation Staff of the University of Peshawar (UOP) on Thursday announced a complete boycott of classes, administrative and official affairs.

A press release of JAC issued here after an emergency general body meeting convened here in front of the administration block of the university said that the UOP administration has failed to implement the terms and conditions of a previously agreed memorandum between JAC and the administration due to which they had announced the boycott from 8:30 am to 1300 hours daily.

It issued an eight-point charter of demands which included the implementation of the previous agreement of JAC and university administration, the constitution of a judicial commission to probe the killing of Saqlain Banghash, fee issues of university employees, payment of DRA allowance, ad-hoc allowance and house requisition at Federal government rates, increase in pay and pension of employees and implementation of the past agreement with Islamic College University.

It is pertinent to mention that Peshawar University which is one of the prestigious and old universities in the country also remained closed for 43 days due to the protest of teachers and all staff of the university and it was ended after an agreement between JAC and the university administration.

The University employees again warned of a strike in case of non-implementation of the same agreement in letter and spirit.