UrduPoint.com

Peshawar University Employees Announce Boycott Of Classes

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Peshawar University employees announce boycott of classes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :A Joint Action Committee (JAC) of teachers, Class-III and IV and Sanitation Staff of the University of Peshawar (UOP) on Thursday announced a complete boycott of classes, administrative and official affairs.

A press release of JAC issued here after an emergency general body meeting convened here in front of the administration block of the university said that the UOP administration has failed to implement the terms and conditions of a previously agreed memorandum between JAC and the administration due to which they had announced the boycott from 8:30 am to 1300 hours daily.

It issued an eight-point charter of demands which included the implementation of the previous agreement of JAC and university administration, the constitution of a judicial commission to probe the killing of Saqlain Banghash, fee issues of university employees, payment of DRA allowance, ad-hoc allowance and house requisition at Federal government rates, increase in pay and pension of employees and implementation of the past agreement with Islamic College University.

It is pertinent to mention that Peshawar University which is one of the prestigious and old universities in the country also remained closed for 43 days due to the protest of teachers and all staff of the university and it was ended after an agreement between JAC and the university administration.

The University employees again warned of a strike in case of non-implementation of the same agreement in letter and spirit.

Related Topics

Peshawar Protest Same All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Pervez Khattak plans to form new political party

Pervez Khattak plans to form new political party

1 minute ago
 Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presente ..

Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presented tomorrow

11 minutes ago
 Finance Minister presents Economic Survey to PM fo ..

Finance Minister presents Economic Survey to PM for year 2022-23

29 minutes ago
 PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multi ..

PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multiple cases

1 hour ago
 Aldar launches second building at The Source

Aldar launches second building at The Source

2 hours ago
 FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for ..

FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for media education

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.