Peshawar University hosts awareness session on polio eradication

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A special awareness session on polio eradication was held at Peshawar University, aiming to educate individuals from all walks of life, including students, and faculty members, about the importance of complete polio eradication

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) A special awareness session on polio eradication was held at Peshawar University, aiming to educate individuals from all walks of life, including students, and faculty members, about the importance of complete polio eradication.

During his address on the topic of polio awareness at the ongoing literary festival, Deputy Coordinator of Health and Emergency Operations Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Zeeshan Khan, emphasized the need for everyone to play their role in preventing children from being vulnerable to the virus.

The coordination for this awareness session was facilitated through collaboration between the Emergency Operations Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and the Department of Social Work at the University of Peshawar.

The session saw participation from students and faculty members from various departments of the university. WHO's Provincial Team Leader Dr. Sarfaraz Afradi, N Stop Team Leader Dr. Hafeez, and the Technical Focal Person for Polio Eradication Dr.

Imtiaz, along with other officials from UNICEF and WHO, were also present.

The Primary objective of this awareness session was to create awareness among students and faculty members about the risks associated with the polio virus, the importance and benefits of polio vaccination, and to ensure that polio drops are administered to children under the age of five years to guarantee complete eradication of the disease.

During the seminar, other officials from the Emergency Operations Center also addressed the participants. They highlighted the importance of the role of students in spreading awareness about polio and other diseases, not only on a social level but also in fulfilling their duties in various administrative and professional roles, thus providing the best possible services.

At the end of the session, doctors and experts from the polio program answered various questions related to poliovirus prevention, and the importance of the polio vaccine, and dispelled misconceptions prevalent in society about polio vaccination.