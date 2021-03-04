UrduPoint.com
Peshawar University Organizes Symposium On "Geography Curriculum And Career Opportunities".

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 09:23 PM

Peshawar University organizes symposium on

Department of Geography, University of Peshawar (UoP) Thursday organized a National Symposium on "Geography Curriculum and career opportunities".

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Department of Geography, University of Peshawar (UoP) Thursday organized a National Symposium on "Geography Curriculum and career opportunities".

The event was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idress and among others was attended by Prof. Dr. Israr-ud-Din, Prof. Dr. Amir Nawaz Khan, Prof. Dr. Amir khan, Prof. Dr. Mehmood-ul-Hassan, Dr.

Shakeel Mehmood.

Participants discussed various matters relating to curriculum and forwarded recommendations and proposals. The members of panel appreciated views and suggestions and assured that they would be considered properly and conveyed to higher authorities.

Meanwhile, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idrees also inaugurated "Geomorphology Lab" and "Digital Corner in library" at Department of Geography University of Peshawar.

