Peshawar University Teachers' Association (PUTA) Observes Strike For Killing Of Security Officer

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Peshawar University Teachers' Association (PUTA) and unions of administrative staff on Monday unanimously announced a complete strike from March 7 for an indefinite period in the wake of the killing of a security officer within the university premises

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Peshawar University Teachers' Association (PUTA) and unions of administrative staff on Monday unanimously announced a complete strike from March 7 for an indefinite period in the wake of the killing of a security officer within the university premises.

The teachers and other faculty demanded accountability of the top university administration for the tragic killing of the security officer, restoration of a peaceful and conducive working environment, and meeting of all the legitimate demands of the teaching fraternity.

The other demands included the termination of Vice Chancellor, judicial inquiry into the killing of security officer, operation against arms in the university premises, training and psychological examinations of all the security guards, and immediate termination of all temporary appointments.

