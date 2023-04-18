Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) ends strike after meeting with KP Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) has announced to end strike and protest after Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam assured to resolve their problems and issues.

PUTA announced to end strike after a meeting with KP Governor that among others was attended by Chief Secretary, Nadeem Aslam, Secretary of Higher Education, Aneela Durrani, former Commissioner Peshawar, Raiz Mehsud, and officials of concerned departments.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Governor appreciated the decision of PUTA to end the strike and said it would resume educational activities in the varsity and save precious time for students.

He said that the importance of teachers in our society could not be undermined and added that we should move ahead and forget what has been done.

He said that students are the future of the nation and any compromise on their education would negatively impact the development and progress of the country. He also stressed developing a congenial environment for the capacity building of students and said that both stakeholders work in liaison to maintain peace in the varsity.

PUTA representatives express gratitude to Governor, Chief Secretary, and Secretary of Higher Education for considering their demands and announcing to restart of educational activities in the university.