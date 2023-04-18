UrduPoint.com

Peshawar University Teachers End Strike After Governor Assurance

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Following assurance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor and sucessfull negotiations with relevant departments, the Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) announced to end the strike and protest on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Following assurance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor and sucessfull negotiations with relevant departments, the Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) announced to end the strike and protest on Tuesday.

The governor Haji Ghulam Ali said that all professors of the universities were highly respectable and concerns of PUTA employees would be removed.

He underscored the need of creating an atmosphere of financial, educational and administrative trust between the faculty and administration of the universities including University of Peshawar.

With the end of the strike, education activities resumed in the University of Peshawar.

The PUTA made the announcement during a meeting with the Governor Haji Ghulam Ali here at Governor House.

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, former Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud and secretary higher education department Anila Durrani was present.

