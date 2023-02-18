Peshawar University to hold convocation for award of BS degrees on March 8

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :The University of Peshawar (UoP) has announced to hold convocation for the award of BS degrees on March 8.

According to the varsity administration, graduates of 2017 to 2021 would be awarded degrees and medals in the convocation.

The last date of registration is March 2 and students are requested to complete the registration process as early as possible to avoid any inconvenience.