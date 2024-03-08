Peshawar Valley, Motorway Projects To Be Completed Through BOT Model: Gandapur
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur Friday said that New Peshawar Valley and Peshawar Dera Ismail Khan Motorway projects would be completed on priority basis through BOT model
He expressed these views while talking to senior journalists here at Chief Minister’s House.
On this occasion, Adviser to the Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Secretary Information and Public Relations Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah and Director General (DG) Information Muhammad Imran were also present.
Ali Amin Gandapur said that the completion of the project of public interest while maintaining the best financial discipline was among his top priorities and he would try to complete these projects as soon as possible through Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) model.
He said that New Peshawar Valley City and Peshawar Dera Ismail Khan Motorway projects were also be included in the same model and priority.
