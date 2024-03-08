Open Menu

Peshawar Valley, Motorway Projects To Be Completed Through BOT Model: Gandapur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2024 | 06:45 PM

Peshawar Valley, Motorway projects to be completed through BOT model: Gandapur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur Friday said that New Peshawar Valley and Peshawar Dera Ismail Khan Motorway projects would be completed on priority basis through BOT model

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur Friday said that New Peshawar Valley and Peshawar Dera Ismail Khan Motorway projects would be completed on priority basis through BOT model.

He expressed these views while talking to senior journalists here at Chief Minister’s House.

On this occasion, Adviser to the Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Secretary Information and Public Relations Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah and Director General (DG) Information Muhammad Imran were also present.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that the completion of the project of public interest while maintaining the best financial discipline was among his top priorities and he would try to complete these projects as soon as possible through Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) model.

He said that New Peshawar Valley City and Peshawar Dera Ismail Khan Motorway projects were also be included in the same model and priority.

APP/aqk

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Dera Ismail Khan Same Muhammad Ali Turkish Lira Best Top

Recent Stories

Students protest as Greece set to vet private univ ..

Students protest as Greece set to vet private universities

1 minute ago
 ZAB declared martyr, national hero in PA resolutio ..

ZAB declared martyr, national hero in PA resolution

1 minute ago
 Ceremonies mark Women’s Day in Faisalabad

Ceremonies mark Women’s Day in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 FDA team removes encroachments in Madina Town area

FDA team removes encroachments in Madina Town area

1 minute ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah seeks ADB ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah seeks ADB's $400m support for construct ..

13 minutes ago
 Punjab food dept lodges complaint against flour mi ..

Punjab food dept lodges complaint against flour mill for low quality food item

14 minutes ago
ATC grants bail to 42 accused in Jinnah House atta ..

ATC grants bail to 42 accused in Jinnah House attack case

14 minutes ago
 Nigeria sends troops to rescue more than 250 kidna ..

Nigeria sends troops to rescue more than 250 kidnapped students

14 minutes ago
 IIUI organizes seminar to commemorate Int'l Women ..

IIUI organizes seminar to commemorate Int'l Women Day

20 minutes ago
 ICP commends women officers on International Women ..

ICP commends women officers on International Women's Day

21 minutes ago
 Cleft lip, cleft palate patients to receive free t ..

Cleft lip, cleft palate patients to receive free treatment

21 minutes ago
 Social sector marks International Women’s Day in ..

Social sector marks International Women’s Day in KP

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan