Peshawar varsity, GCN inks MoU

University of Peshawar (UoP) and Global Children Network (GCN) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to improve capabilities and learning skills of children in early stage of education

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ):University of Peshawar (UoP) and Global Children Network (GCN) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to improve capabilities and learning skills of children in early stage of education.

Vice Chancellor, Dr.

Muhammad Asif and Chief of GCN inked the MoU while the ceremony among others was attended by Director Institute of Education and Research, Dr Arshad Ali.

The agreement was meant to increases capabilities of children and impart them contemporary learning skills in early childhood stage.