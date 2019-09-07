UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Varsity, GCN Inks MoU

Sumaira FH 38 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 02:00 PM

University of Peshawar (UoP) and Global Children Network (GCN) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to improve capabilities and learning skills of children in early stage of education

Vice Chancellor, Dr.

Muhammad Asif and Chief of GCN inked the MoU while the ceremony among others was attended by Director Institute of Education and Research, Dr Arshad Ali.

The agreement was meant to increases capabilities of children and impart them contemporary learning skills in early childhood stage.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

