Peshawar varsity to hold Intl nutritional workshop

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :University of Peshawar would hold an International food and Nutritional Workshop in the auditorium of Sahibzada Abdul Qayum Archaeology Museum on January 21.

The workshop has been arranged by the Department of Food and Nutrition College of Economics.

The coordinator of workshop, Dr. Farya Ghafar told that workshop would be attended by renowned nutrition experts.

She said that the event would help give orientation to people about nutrition and a healthy diet.