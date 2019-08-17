Peshawar varsity to organize 'Summer School' at Bara Gali from Aug 19

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :University of Peshawar would organize first ever three-day 'Summer school' at Bara Gali Summer Camp from Aug 19 to get people aware about national and global challenges faced by social workers.

According to a press release issued by Peshawar University on Saturday, the event would be attended by prominent Asian social worker and professor of Social Development, Ohahsi Masaaki as a chief guest.

The Summer Camp would entertain 30 students of social work department from Peshawar University, Sind University Jamshoro and Punjab University.

Organizer of the Camp, Dr. Muhammad Ibrar said that the moot would help mainstreaming social work concerns, community service mobilization and social work global and national imperatives.