Peshawar Varsity, Youth Directorate, Local NGO To Hold Camp For Youngsters

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 10:16 PM

Peshawar varsity, Youth Directorate, local NGO to hold camp for youngsters

Department of Anthropology Peshawar University, Directorate of youth Empowerment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and The Natives, a welfare organization has announced to hold a six-day youth camp in Barra Gali from March 23

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Department of Anthropology Peshawar University, Directorate of youth Empowerment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and The Natives, a welfare organization has announced to hold a six-day youth camp in Barra Gali from March 23.

The camp titled "Youth Action and Dialogue for Inclusive Society" would start in Barra Gali Campus of Peshawar University from Mar 23 till 28.

The event was aimed to inform youth about strategies needed to give directions to social welfare activities.

The event also include study tours to Nathia Gali, Dunga Gali, Mushkpuri, Ayubia and Murree besides interactive sessions, group work, hiking and creative activities.

Executive Director, The Natives, Asif Khan said that objectives of the camp also include preparing youth for future challenges and realize them about their significance in development of society, tolerance and mutual coexistence.

More Stories From Pakistan

