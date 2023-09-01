Peshawar witnesses 30 pc increase in crime rate, terrorists' attacks on police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The provincial capital witnessed an increase of 30 percent in overall crime rate and terrorist attacks on police during the eight months of the current year as compared to the previous year.

According to a police report issued here Friday, 90 crimes were reported per day last year while in 2023 the number climbed to 129 per day, adding that last year a total of 28,373 cases of different natures were registered while this year 25,884 were lodged in eight months.

It said that as many as 370 people were killed in different incidents in the city so far while in 2022, a total of 327 cases of murder took place.

Similarly, 576 cases of attempted murder, nine of the kidnapping of children, and 42 terrorists' attacks on police were recorded in eight months of 2023 while during the 12 months of 2022 six children were abducted 32 terrorists' attacks on police were reported.

Street crimes also recorded an increase in 2023 with 323 cases of robberies in eight months against 296 cases reported in 2022.