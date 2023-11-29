Open Menu

Peshawar Witnesses Alarming Increase In AQI; People Advised To Use Mask Outdoor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Peshawar witnesses alarming increase in AQI; people advised to use mask outdoor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The air pollution in the provincial capital was recorded as unhealthy for public health and alarming as the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city reached 265.

According to Director General Environmental Protection Agency Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (EPA KP) Anwar Khan, on November 26, 2023, the AQI in Peshawar touched the record dangerous level of 285, adding that an AQI above 151 is considered unhealthy, while above 301 it becomes is hazardous for breathing.

He said that there were many reasons for increasing air pollution including the release of fumes and smoke from marble factories and other industries, brick kilns, smoke-emitting vehicles especially outdated school buses, public transport, rickshaws and taxis.

The DG said that about 400,000 vehicles run on roads of Peshawar daily, adding that citizens should take precautionary measures including avoiding outdoor exercise, keeping windows closed at home and offices wearing masks outdoors and using air purifiers in the rooms.

He said the high level of AQI increases respiratory diseases due to environmental pollution besides contributing to chest, skin, eye and lung diseases.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vehicles November From

Recent Stories

Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat Distr ..

Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat District

18 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visi ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visit to the United Arab Emirates ..

1 hour ago
 Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakista ..

Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan with the President of the UA ..

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand ..

Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

3 hours ago
Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authorit ..

Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authority

13 hours ago
 One killed, five injured in different incidents

One killed, five injured in different incidents

13 hours ago
 TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

13 hours ago
 Commissioner for expediting uplift work of Shrines

Commissioner for expediting uplift work of Shrines

13 hours ago
 Romania Embassy celebrates 105th National Day

Romania Embassy celebrates 105th National Day

13 hours ago
 Plights of Gaza women, children highlighted

Plights of Gaza women, children highlighted

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan