Peshawar Zalmi Foundation Corona Virus Donation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Peshawar Zalmi continued its campaign of donations and helping medical staff in their fight against corona virus and donated 60,000 masks and 100 protector suits for doctors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi on Friday met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan at Chief Minister's House and presented surgical masks and protector suits to the CM for doctors and medical staff fighting against Corona virus, said a spokesman of Zalmi Foundation here.

Speaking on the occasion, Javed Afridi said that he salutes the unparalleled services of doctors and medical staff for the elimination of the virus as well as for taking care of the patients.

Zalmi Foundation previously deposited PKR 10 Million in the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fundand also distributed rations to Afghan refugee camps in Peshawar.