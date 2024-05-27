Open Menu

Peshawar Zoo Admin Takes Measures To Mitigate Impacts Of Heat Wave On Animals, Birds

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Realizing harshness of soaring temperature, the authorities of Peshawar Zoo has taken prompt action for protecting all the captive animals, birds and reptiles from impacts of heat wave.

“As the temperature starts rising in current month of May, the Zoo authorities chalked out strategy for protection and safety of all the species from sizzling heat by arranging cooling facilities for them,” informed Niaz Muhammad, Director Peshawar Zoo.

Talking to APP, Niaz said like human beings, animals were also vulnerable to impacts of climate and facing heat stroke in prevailing hot summer.

The zoo authorities, he continued, had made special arrangements for sprinkling of water inside the cage for almost all the animals and birds.

Our staff regularly made water sprinkling on animals, birds and reptiles for cooling the impacts of heat, he shared.

For some special animals like black bear which need extra measures, ice is kept within the cage about once a day.

In the big cat’s elcolsures, air cooler and mist fans are installed for provision of cool breath to lions and other big animals.

Anti-stress medications like vitamin C and glucose is added in drinking water of all the wild animals for provision of cooling impact to them.

The ponds of drinking water are checked several times a day to make sure that these are not empty and full of fresh water round the clock.

Similarly, weather suitable diet like green grass, fresh fruits and vitamins are arranged for feeding to animals and birds.

The veterinary staff of Peshawar Zoo is also directed to be vigilant and keep a check on health of all the inmates of the facility.

Niaz informed that there were around 140 animals from lion to fox, around 1300 number birds of different species and three reptiles in Peshawar Zoo.

Presently, he said, all the animals and birds were in good health as no report of sickness of anyone was reported in current wave of sizzling heat.

