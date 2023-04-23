Peshawar zoo attract large number of families on 2nd day of Eid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Zoo on Sunday attracted a large number of children and families on the second day of the Eid ul-Fitr celebrations.

Giraffes, lions, cobras, bears, pheasants, dears, cranes, reptiles, birds, parrots and falcons remained the center of attraction for children and families arriving from different districts.

Spread on 29 acres of land near the University of Peshawar, Peshawar Zoo has drawn an influx of visitors and families along with their children during Eid holidays from different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Following the improvement of the weather conditions due to heavy rains in Peshawar before Eid, people thronged to the Peshawar Zoo on the first and second day of Eid and took a keen interest in eagles, cobras, tigers and other animals there.

The children accompanied by parents, who arrived from Khyber, Kohat, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Mohmand, Swabi, Peshawar and other districts of KP, were briefed by the wildlife experts.

The Peshawar Zoo is bigger than all other zoos in Pakistan as it is spread over a vast area of over 29 acres of land wherein almost all species of wild animals and birds existing in the country have been provided environment close to their natural habitats.

Big statues of elephants and giraffes have been installed in front of the main gate that attract the attention of visitors while passing through Rahatabad Road. Falcons' cage remained a centre of attraction for tourists and children where three large brown and black eagles are kept.

On its left and middle sides, giraffes, zebras, camels, deers, ducks, pheasants and others birds draw visitors' attention.

A safari bus is also available for visitors to tour the zoo in a short time, besides a restaurant for food services. Free swings, camel and train rides inside the facility doubled the joy of children.

Shagufta Asad (50), who came to the zoo with her children from Nowshera told APP that it was a great gift for Peshawarities, which has not only enhanced the beauty of the capital of the province but also became a symbol of healthy entertainment.

"In the past, I had visited Islamabad and Lahore zoos to entertain my children. This year, I did not go to these cities because of Peshawar Zoo," she added.

"Falcons have always attracted my children and that is why I came from Nowshera district to see them closely on my kids' demands," Shagufta said, adding, "It is not only a place of entertainment but a great source of education and research for students of wildlife and zoology who otherwise travelled to Islamabad and Lahore for this purpose in the past." She underscored the need for proper shelter shades, tree plantations and proper cold watering for animals, adding services of DVM doctors may be hired 24/7 for looking after the medical needs of the animals in harsh weather conditions.

Dr Muhammad Naeem of Swabi University said that the zoo was a good addition in the provision of healthy entertainment and recreation facilities for residents of Peshawar and adjoining districts.

The people from Attock also visited Peshawar Zoo, bringing people of all provinces further closer by enhancing bonds of friendship and love.

the zoo, other than the animals, also attracts visitors, especially children with play lands, train rides, swings, motion and camel rides, cafeteria and safari train.

Dr Naeem suggested the establishment of a testing laboratory at the zoo premises for treatment of common diseases which would help avoid the deaths of precious animals in the future. He said the fare of the zoo was relatively high and children should be exempted from it.

Special focus should be made on the training of doctors and staff employed at the zoo for enabling them to properly take care of the animals as per international standards, he stressed.

Dr Naeem urged visitors not to throw stones at animals or tease them and extend full cooperation with zoo staff. The zoo was the identity of Peshawar and visitors should play their part in keeping the zoo clean, he added.