Peshawar Zoo gets crocodiles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Two crocodiles including a male and a female have arrived at Peshawar Zoo, gifted by Sindh Wildlife Department.

The crocodiles were brought to Peshawar from Sindh and have been kept in a special compound within the zoo.

The crocodiles have already become a major attraction for visitors, especially children, who were excited to see them swimming in the water.

According to a spokesperson for the Wildlife Department, the addition of the crocodiles has added the beauty of the zoo.

The Peshawar Zoo has been making efforts to improve the living conditions of its animals and provide a better experience for visitors. The arrival of the crocodiles is a step towards achieving this goal.

The officials at the Peshawar Zoo have expressed their gratitude to the Sindh Wildlife Department for their generous gift.