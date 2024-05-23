Peshawar Zoo, WWF Pakistan Collaborate For Biodiversity Day Event 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 08:04 PM
On the occasion of International Biodiversity Day 2024, Peshawar Zoo joined hands with WWF Pakistan and Pakistan youth biodiversity network to host a thought-provoking event aimed at promoting awareness and understanding of biodiversity conservation
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) On the occasion of International Biodiversity Day 2024, Peshawar Zoo joined hands with WWF Pakistan and Pakistan youth biodiversity network to host a thought-provoking event aimed at promoting awareness and understanding of biodiversity conservation.
The event which took place at Peshawar Zoo on Thursday, brought together a diverse panel of experts, professionals and practitioners in the field of biodiversity and wildlife.
The highlight of the event was a panel discussion featuring esteemed experts, academicians and wildlife managers who shared their deep insights on, biodiversity and its importance for the ecosystem.
The discussion delved into the theme of biodiversity day 2024 i.e." Be part of the plan", its significance in maintaining ecological balance, and the urgent need for conservation efforts in the face of environmental challenges.
Following the panel discussion, a lively question-and-answer session provided attendees with the opportunity to engage with the experts and further explore the complexities of biodiversity conservation.
The interactive session fostered a dynamic exchange of ideas and knowledge, enhancing the understanding of the importance of preserving biodiversity for future generations.
Notably, the event also welcomed students from the Pakistan Forest Institute and the University of Peshawar, providing them with a valuable opportunity to learn from the experiences and expertise of the professionals present.
The participation of the students underscored the commitment to nurturing the next generation of conservationists and environmental advocates.
The collaboration between Peshawar Zoo and WWF Pakistan for this event exemplifies a shared commitment to raising awareness about biodiversity conservation and fostering a culture of environmental stewardship.
Through initiatives like this, stakeholders aim to inspire action and promote sustainable practices that will safeguard the rich biodiversity of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and beyond.
