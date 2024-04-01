Peshawari Chappal draws customers ahead of Eidul Fitr

Peshawari Chappal, a famous traditional footwear with eye-catching designs started attracting customers ahead of Eidul Fitr celebrations

With less than 10 days left in Eidul Fitr, people thronged to Peshawari chappal outlets to select appropriate shoes for themselves and family members.

Known as the city of artisans, Peshawar's Jahangirpura Bazaar near the historic Qissakhwani Bazaar has been the hub of skilled cobblers where shoemakers are burning the midnight oil to meet the growing demands of people for upcoming Eidul Fitr.

Many consumers, belonging to other districts, have trekked long distances to buy decent, shiny and unique designs for themselves and their family members.

Besides its cultural relevance, one contributing factor to the increased preference for durable ready made chappals is the skyrocketing costs of foreign footwear, which the salaried, middle class and low-income groups can barely afford.

Barkatullah Khan, a local shoemaker who remained associated with this hard business for the past 20 years in Jhangirpura, said that peoples’ demands for this traditional chappal has increased manifold due to its durability and shininess.

"Currently, we cannot accept more orders due to shortage of time, power load-shedding and fasting,” he said.

Barkat felt proud of adhering to these skills from his forefathers, who were associated with this profession for decades with expertise, skill and craftsmanship.

“Peshawari chappal is my favorite and my Eid seems incomplete without it,” Zeeshan Khan, a government employee and resident of Nowshera, said while selecting footwear for himself and family members at Jhangirpura.

“I purchased six sets of handmade designs of Peshawari chappal for Rs5,500 each this year as against Rs4,500 last year for myself, brother, and orphans,” he said adding that purchasing shoes and clothes for poor people would double our joy on Eid. He urged the government to regulate this business and fix rates for Peshawari chappal to facilitate the customers.

“Peshawar chappal is my first choice for Eid as it gives a traditional touch with shalwar qameez and can also be worn with pants and jeans, as is the trend now,” Professor Ehtisham Khan, a resident of Nowshera, said.

“I purchased plain black and green designs of this famous chappal as demanded by my brothers,” he said, adding that its other designs both for girls and boys with different prints embellished with stones are giving a different look and individual style attracting an influx of buyers on Eid.

The unique footwear is exported to South Africa, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Europe, Afghanistan and Russia besides is liked in Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He urged the provincial government to announce a special financial package for shoemakers. He said the centuries-old Peshawari chappal business would grow only if the government provided interest-free loans to the laborers.

