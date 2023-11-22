Open Menu

Peshawarites Deprived Of Rs 287.6mln Cash, Valuables In 10 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2023 | 11:00 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The citizens of the provincial capital were deprived of over Rs 287.6 million cash and valuables during the incidents of robbery, snatching and theft committed during the last 10 months, said a report issued here by the provincial police.

The report said that Rs 86.75 million were looted in incidents of robbery, Rs 86.13 million in burglary, Rs 51.

314 million in dacoity and Rs 19.41 million during theft.

Similarly, Rs 24.25 million vehicles were stolen and Rs 6.625 million vehicles were snatched at gun points, Rs 7.12 million motorcycles were lifted and Rs 6.02 million motorcycles were snatched at gun points.

The report claimed that the police recovered Rs 153.189 million in cash and valuables including cars, bikes, mobiles and other items from the criminals during the period.

APP/adi

