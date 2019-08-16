Peshawarites keep alive tradition of Bar B Que parties during Eidul Azha holidays

Like the past, the residents of Peshawar have kept alive the old rich traditions of preparation of 'Bar B Que (BBQ)' parties during Eidul Azha holidays this year where people enjoyed meat food along with families, friends and relatives in relatively pleasant atmosphere

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Like the past, the residents of Peshawar have kept alive the old rich traditions of preparation of 'Bar B Que (BBQ)' parties during Eidul Azha holidays this year where people enjoyed meat food along with families, friends and relatives in relatively pleasant atmosphere.

Known as City of Hospitality, Peshawarities invited friends and relatives to their homes for BBQ parties during Eidul Azha vacations to collectively enjoy red meat in relatively pleasant atmosphere after heavy downpour lashed Peshawar on Friday.

Most of such parties were held during nights on rooftop or lawns of a house, providing a unique opportunity to people to enjoy traditional spice meat and spend some times with their loved ones.

Great enthusiasm was witnessed among youngsters arranging special barbecue parties on rooftops, green lawns, open air places and other picnic spots, for their friends and family members looking nice.

Ehtisham Khan, a student of Government College Peshawar told APP on Friday that he was arranging BBQ parties for friends and family members for last five years as it gives immense pleasure and mental satisfaction to him. He said such parties not only give us an opportunity to enjoy Eid with loved-ones, but also provides a chance to taste different types of dishes made of red meat along with rice, lassi and beverages. He said six holidays along with pleasant weather have added charm and colour to Eid festivities.

Another youth Zeeshan Khan, a resident of Wapda Town said he loved vegetable but after smelling the aroma of barbecue prepared by my brother in home, he cannot stop himself from eating it. "It is always a great when all family members, relatives and friends came together and enjoy food besides refreshing old memories during Eid days," said Zeeshan Khan while enjoying at a barbecue party with family members.

"Eidul Azha comes once a year and the tradition of sharing meat with neighbours and needy give everyone a chance to store meat for few days to serve guests." "In the past, I used to make Qurma and Biryani on Eid but my kids refused to eat the same. Therefore, I opted for BBQ this year which is liked by them," said Naheed Akhtar a house wife. "I really enjoyed the company of my relatives last Thursday after they invited me on third day of Eid to enjoy traditional BBQ," she added.

Senior Medical specialist, Dr Riaz Khan said BBQ are nutritionally good for health and the same time advised people to use extra garlic and ginger in preparation of red meat to avoid gastro, strokes, heart, cardiovascular and other stomach diseases.

He said patients of stomach ulcer may avoid spices and fried meat as eating too much meat during Eid-ul-Azha could have negative impacts on individual health.

Dr Riaz said those people who stored meat for several months and use frozen meat for meals might be very harmful, which directly affect kidneys and cardiac problems.

"An excessive use of meat is very harmful for people, especially who were already suffering from cardiovascular, liver and kidney diseases."Dr Riaz said it can also enhance uric acid and cholesterol level among people, which increases the risk of various diseases such as heart, blood pressure, diabetes, obesity and gastroenteritis.

He advised women to prepare meat with vegetables and avoid spicy foods in order to reduce the risk of diseases and urged people to use water, lassi and beverages during food to ensure its easy digestion.