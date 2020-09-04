Peshawarites recalled bravery of September war heroes

Recalling bravery of security forces in September war, Peshawarites reiterated their commitment to defend motherland against any aggression saying that nation is united to give enemies a befitting reply like they received by valiant security forces of Pakistan on September 6, 1965

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Recalling bravery of security forces in September war, Peshawarites reiterated their commitment to defend motherland against any aggression saying that nation is united to give enemies a befitting reply like they received by valiant security forces of Pakistan on September 6, 1965.

Our enemies must remember that nation is united, prepare and ready to fight alongside brave, courageous committed and professional security forces whose bravery on Sept 6, 1965 is a golden chapter of military history of the world.

Wars could not be won by mere achieving superiority in numbers or warfare equipment but the deciding factor to achieve success is sheer courage and willingness to offer sacrifices, said Peshawarites while talking to APP.

September 6, is part of our legacy and told us about the heroic defense of the country by Pak Army and security forces against Indian military that attacked motherland taking advantage of darkness, said Syed Ehsan Ullah Shah a senior teacher of a public sector school while talking to APP. Enemy who forget that Pakistan is an impregnable and its inhabitants are ready to lay their lives for their motherland, bite the dust in September war.

Ehsan said that the day should be commemorated to recall the sacrifices of security forces and people that conveyed a message to Indian forces that there is 'no land for them' beyond international borders and humiliating defeat would be their fate if they planned any such misadventure in future.

Defense Day celebrations are meant to honor soldiers, officers and common citizens who proves their valor and stopped the onslaught of Indian forces forced them to turn tail and flee.

Security forces of Pakistan amazed the world by imposing a crushing defeat on Indian forces that tried an incursion intoxicated by their military strength, said Ashfaq Awan a businessman based in Peshawar While talking to APP.

The fearless defense of the country by Pak Army and Air Force proved that wars cannot be won by superior weaponry but it is determination and spirit of sacrifices that decide the fate of nations.

Glorious performance of security forces are now part of our history and being recalled time and again in national songs and anthems. September 6 should be celebrated as the day told us about matchless stories of sacrifices that is a source of pride for the whole nation and especially a source of inspiration for youngsters living in Pakistan, he maintained.

As a child I was fascinated by the stories told by my elders about September War and the passion and zeal of citizens who were ready to fight with security forces against Indian aggression, said Hamzallah Khan a trader of Peshawar. The war history books and the crushing defeat of enemies have substantiated the professionalism and patriotism of country's defending forces on September 6, he said and added that Defense should be celebrated with a pledge to serve country ignoring common mutual differences.

The epic feats of gallantry by Pakistan Air Force that was in initial phase of growth and outnumbered, is still a cherished memory of youngster who wants to join Air Force to follow footprints of Pakistan air-war heroes like, MM Alam, Cecil Choudhary, Sarfaraz Rafiqi, Sharbat Ali Changezi, Allauddin Ahmad and many more who dared, challenged and repulsed Indian air strikes, said Muhammad Anwar an engineering student.

Defense Day also demands that we should remember struggle of our ancestors, renew pledge of patriotism, work to ensure sovereignty of country and to lead it on a path of progress and development.