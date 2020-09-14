Peshawarites share ideas for revival of Peshawar and its old charm

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Peshawarites have demanded more parks, playing grounds,recreational facilities and efficient waste disposal and cleanliness system under the" Peshawar Revival Plan" initiated by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to restore old charm of the metropolitan city.

In response to suggestions sought of by the Adviser to Chief Minister on Local Government , Kamran Bangash regarding revival of Peshawar city citizen have demanded more plantation, greenery and parks as many areas of the city have been deprived of such facilities.

Kamran Bangash said"Peshawar is one of the oldest city in South Asia which needs restoration and revival." He said that Revival Peshawar team comprised of experts and concerned professionals were working day and night to chalk-out best plan for to give new look to Peshawar and restoring its old charm.

Asad Mahmmod, a student,suggested construction of cycling lanes, pedestrian crossings and bridges, more planting of trees and parks, signboards both in urdu and English Signage throughout the city.

He also demanded creation of entertainment places like bowling centers, cinemas, and arcade centers for entertainment of young people.

Representatives of the business community came up with idea of making Peshawar a safe city through installation of CCTV Cameras at various places and roads and implementing effective policing to stop major and street crimes.

Shadia Rehman ,a doctor by profession underlined the importance of making all revival steps women friendly and inclusive .

Keeping in view of Pahstoon culture and societal taboos ,she suggested separate and dedicated praying areas, public washrooms and sitting areas for women .

Moreover, she suggested footpaths to be bordered with greenery, installation of proper signboards,lighting of roads and increase number of trash disposal containers and sites.

Imran Khan, a car showroom owner in his suggestion on revival of Peshawar suggest to remove encroachment on key roads like university road, inside city roads, general bus stand areas and ring road. He said encroachment was one of major cause of irritation both vehicular traffic and pedestrians.

Muhammad Shahid Khan, a teacher, suggested restarting Safari train service on historic trade route from Peshawar to Torkham to boost tourism in the city.

"At one time in Peshawar, there were flowers and trees along the roads, but they all disappeared. The garbage collection system needs to be improved", he said.

He gave idea of more sports facilities especially in Hayatabad with at least one mini sports complex in every phase and holding cultural and musical events .

Bilal Afridi urged the need to put halt on illegal construction of housing societies and suggested development of housing societies in the outskirts, in order to retain the originality of the city.