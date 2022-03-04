UrduPoint.com

Peshawarites To Get Tube-well Water For Seven Hours A Day

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Peshawarites to get tube-well water for seven hours a day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has issued a schedule for tube-well operations in the city, according to which the dwellers of Peshawar would be provided water for seven hours a day.

The WSSP has also bound the tube-well operators to wear uniform otherwise a fine of PKR 100 would be imposed on a daily basis on them. According to the schedule for tube-well operations, the general shift would start from 06 a.m. to 01 p.m. during which water supply would continue from 06 a.

m. to 08 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Likewise, in the second shift from 01 p.m. to 08 p.m. water supply would continue from 05 p.m. to 08 p.m.

The tube-well will remain closed up to 06 a.m. The WSSP said in case of absence of the tube-well operator, strict legal action would be initiated against him.

The WSSP further said that no unconcerned person would be allowed to operate the tube-well while in case of any stuff of unconcerned person found in tube-well room, the operator would be held responsible.

