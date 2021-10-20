UrduPoint.com

Peshawarites To Have First Dedicated Ladies Park By March 2022

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is developing a dedicated park for ladies at Shahi Bagh here which would be the first of its kind in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is developing a dedicated park for ladies at Shahi Bagh here which would be the first of its kind in the province.

The Park area is spread over an area of 130 Kanal which is being developed for ladies and their children wherein a walking track, cafeteria, Bara Dari, play area for the children and other facilities including privacy for the ladies would be ensured, APP learnt here Wednesday.

The park would be completed in March 2022 and to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan.

According to KP Government spokesman Kamran Bangash the provincial government is committed to restoring the beauty of Peshawar city as it was known as the city of flowers in the past.

He said so far 13 parks had been developed and opened for the public in Peshawar under revival of Peshawar plan and soon more would be added to the list including a mega park developed on a dumping site on ring road, restoration of Shahi Bagh and Wazir Bagh.

He said as per the vision of the Prime Minister over 10,000 saplings would be planted at the park. He felicitated Peshawarites and assured that the government would construct and develop parks in each and every district of the province including the merged districts.

He said the government believes in empowerment of women and providing equal facilities to them including separate colleges, universities, parks and other services.

