Peshawarits Reject Naming Stadium After PTI Founder
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 09:27 PM
The residents of Peshawar have rejected the renaming of the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium after the PTI founder Imran Khan and demanded of the provincial government to withdraw the injudicious and immoral decision with immediate effect
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The residents of Peshawar have rejected the renaming of the Arbab Niaz cricket Stadium after the PTI founder Imran Khan and demanded of the provincial government to withdraw the injudicious and immoral decision with immediate effect.
Addressing a media conference here at Peshawar Press Club (PPC) on Wednesday, former Federal ministers Arbab Mohammad Alamgir Khan Khalil, Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Kashif Azam and Arbab Khizer Hayat termed the renaming of Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium against the traditions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and even the own policy of the ruling party in the province and its founding chairman.
Besides, these prominent political figures, a large number of people from different walks of life were also present on the occasion.
Arbab Niaz was first Mayor of Peshawar elected in the 1979 local bodies’ polls, when the Cricket Stadium situated at Shahi Bagh was the property of the Municipal Corporation Peshawar. Arbab Niaz had played crucial role in the construction of the Cricket Stadium in Peshawar.
In 1981, when Arbab Niaz was appointed as federal minister for culture, sports and tourism, he took keen interest in the construction and provision of funds for the construction of the stadium concerned that resulted in the completion of the project.
After his death in October 1987, the house of the Municipal Corporation Peshawar while keeping in view the services of Arbab Niaz for Peshawar and particularly the construction of the stadium named the facility after his name through the passage of a unanimous resolution.
They said that the naming the stadium despite these facts after the PTI’s founding chairman is a futile attempt to divert the attention of the people from the real issues faced by the province.
They expressed their fears that if the practice of renaming of such projects continue, then there is no doubt that the remaining historic assets named after the renowned personalities will also be renamed after the leaders of the ruling party in the province.
The eminent personalities added that it is surprising that the Chief Minister KP even ignored to take their sitting MNA Sher Ali Arbab and Shehzad Arbab, who has served as advisor to the PTI founder.
They said that PTI, which is ruling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a period of 11 years has not constructed any mega project in Peshawar to name it after its leadership.
Recent Stories
West Bank becoming 'battlefield', over 50 killed in five weeks: UNRWA chief
CM orders to provide best medical treatment facilities to victim of self-immolat ..
ADDED, ADREC partner to empower Emirati real estate agents in Al Ain
BISP chairperson urges collaboration to strengthen social protection, skill deve ..
Preity Zinta slams Indian political party for spreading false claims
UAE Innovates showcases country’s top 10 impactful innovations
Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Pakistan tomorrow
Crown Prince Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled to arrive Pakistan on Thursday
British HC calls on Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari
Crackdown on illegal weapons in Muzaffargarh
Intermittent rain, snowfall intensify cold weather in Mansehra
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM orders to provide best medical treatment facilities to victim of self-immolation in LHC3 minutes ago
-
BISP chairperson urges collaboration to strengthen social protection, skill development initiatives4 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Pakistan tomorrow1 hour ago
-
KU, Qarshi Foundation to establish clinics of natural medicines, healthcare services10 minutes ago
-
Crown Prince Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled to arrive Pakistan on Thursday10 minutes ago
-
British HC calls on Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari3 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal weapons in Muzaffargarh3 minutes ago
-
Peshawarits reject naming stadium after PTI founder3 minutes ago
-
NEPRA concludes hearing for requested relief of PKR 4.95 under December 2024 FCA10 minutes ago
-
Mansehra Police nab gang for extorting over 600,000 using inappropriate video; cash and weapon seize ..3 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif concludes two-day visit to Uzbekistan5 seconds ago
-
Farmers’ Festival held at Pak-German Polytechnic Institute for Agriculture Technology10 minutes ago