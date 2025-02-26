Peshawarits reject naming stadium after PTI founder

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The residents of Peshawar have rejected the renaming of the Arbab Niaz cricket Stadium after the PTI founder Imran Khan and demanded of the provincial government to withdraw the injudicious and immoral decision with immediate effect.

Addressing a media conference here at Peshawar Press Club (PPC) on Wednesday, former Federal ministers Arbab Mohammad Alamgir Khan Khalil, Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Kashif Azam and Arbab Khizer Hayat termed the renaming of Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium against the traditions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and even the own policy of the ruling party in the province and its founding chairman.

Besides, these prominent political figures, a large number of people from different walks of life were also present on the occasion.

Arbab Niaz was first Mayor of Peshawar elected in the 1979 local bodies’ polls, when the Cricket Stadium situated at Shahi Bagh was the property of the Municipal Corporation Peshawar. Arbab Niaz had played crucial role in the construction of the Cricket Stadium in Peshawar.

In 1981, when Arbab Niaz was appointed as federal minister for culture, sports and tourism, he took keen interest in the construction and provision of funds for the construction of the stadium concerned that resulted in the completion of the project.

After his death in October 1987, the house of the Municipal Corporation Peshawar while keeping in view the services of Arbab Niaz for Peshawar and particularly the construction of the stadium named the facility after his name through the passage of a unanimous resolution.

They said that the naming the stadium despite these facts after the PTI’s founding chairman is a futile attempt to divert the attention of the people from the real issues faced by the province.

They expressed their fears that if the practice of renaming of such projects continue, then there is no doubt that the remaining historic assets named after the renowned personalities will also be renamed after the leaders of the ruling party in the province.

The eminent personalities added that it is surprising that the Chief Minister KP even ignored to take their sitting MNA Sher Ali Arbab and Shehzad Arbab, who has served as advisor to the PTI founder.

They said that PTI, which is ruling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a period of 11 years has not constructed any mega project in Peshawar to name it after its leadership.