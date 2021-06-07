UrduPoint.com
Peshawar's Big Hospitals Report Decrease In Corona Patients

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 12:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The two big public sector hospitals in Peshawar on Monday reported that the number of patients were gradually decreasing as in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) only 57 out of 106 reserved beds for coronavirus patients were occupied.

The KTH administration said there were 25 ventilators reserved for the critical patients of coronavirus infection adding,16 such patients were on ventilators and at ICUs.

At the High Dependency Unit (HDU) of the hospital, the administration said only 17 patients were under treatment while 24 were on low oxygen supply units.

During the last 24 hours, the administration said three coronavirus patients succumbed to the infection.

At the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), 123 out of 517 beds reserved for the coronavirus patients have been occupied while 8 patients were at ICU.

According to the hospital's spokesman, 108 were at the High Dependency Units (HDUs) while only 7 were at low oxygen supply units.

