Peshawar's Chapli Kabab Amuses German Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Peshawar's Chapli Kabab amuses German Ambassador

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The German Ambassador in Pakistan Alfred Grannas has been a big fonder of Peshawar's Chapli Kabab as admitted by him in a social media post, the other day.

Alfred Grannas, in his twitter message said, reaching in seconds from the big frying pan to his plate, he had never tasted such delicious 'kababs' prior to these.

Despite being fried in minimal spices, he said these kababs were filled with a unique taste. Grannas also put a question in his tweet if someone could tell him why this delicious food is called "Chapli Kabab".

On the other hand, people associated with social media have widely lauded the love and acknowledgement of the German Ambassador for Pakistani food.

Some of the people in their tweets said praising the Pakistani food by the German Ambassador in an urdu tweet shows how much he is amused by the Pakistani culture and foods. Some of the tweets said, the German Ambassador considers Pakistan as a safe country for him where he can candidly enjoy the taste of different foodstuffs.

