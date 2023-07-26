Open Menu

Peshawar's Environmental Samples Tested Polio Positive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 10:21 PM

Peshawar's environmental samples tested polio positive

The environmental samples collected from Peshawar district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province tested positive for wild poliovirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The environmental samples collected from Peshawar district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province tested positive for wild poliovirus.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, on receiving the report, Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel said that the poliovirus on any side of the border was a threat to children everywhere.

He said that parents must continue to ensure that their children under five received the anti-polio drops in all campaigns.

"The Pakistan Polio Programme is maintaining a robust surveillance system, which is evident from the prompt detections of the virus in sewage samples recently," he said.

He said, "We will continue to hunt and eliminate the virus wherever we find it." He said that the polio was a highly infectious and incurable disease caused by poliovirus, which mainly affected children under the age of five.

The virus invaded the nervous system and caused paralysis or even death in some cases, he added.

The minister said that vaccination drives were the most effective way to protect children.

He said that Pakistan's anti polio program was in touch with Afghanistan's polio eradication program.

The minister said that the government would start polio immunization drive in 61 districts from August 1 to immunize over 7.7 million children.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Polio August Border All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Member CPEC Higher Education Commission visits UAF ..

Member CPEC Higher Education Commission visits UAF

2 minutes ago
 US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin's Reques ..

US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin's Request to Acquit Criminal Convictio ..

2 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written orde ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written order in Imran Khan's plea for app ..

11 minutes ago
 IGP for further tightening security of Muharram pr ..

IGP for further tightening security of Muharram processions, Majalis

7 minutes ago
 US Concerned About Situation in Niger, Urges Guard ..

US Concerned About Situation in Niger, Urges Guard to Release President Bazoum - ..

7 minutes ago
 Hopes High UN Members Can Relay to N. Korea Messag ..

Hopes High UN Members Can Relay to N. Korea Messages That Will Lower Tensions - ..

7 minutes ago
Joint Committee for Security and Safety launches 4 ..

Joint Committee for Security and Safety launches 4th annual safety campaign at p ..

26 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) orders to impound vehicles ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) orders to impound vehicles over wrong parking

7 minutes ago
 Measures to be taken for promoting Gandhara touri ..

Measures to be taken for promoting Gandhara tourism at int'l level: Dr Ramesh

7 minutes ago
 PML-N to contest next elections with full preparat ..

PML-N to contest next elections with full preparation: Minister for Interior Ran ..

5 minutes ago
 IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, inspects staff's ..

IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, inspects staff's working

5 minutes ago
 Dr Jamal to monitor arrangements for Muharram

Dr Jamal to monitor arrangements for Muharram

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan