PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on Monday has underlined the need for ensuring uninterrupted power supply to people during the holy month of Ramazan.

Taking in a meeting with chairmen of various neighborhood councils, he said the issue of load shedding would be taken up with officials concerned in order to ensure smooth power supply to residents during Ramazan.

He also urged the chairmen and councilors of each neighborhood to take practical steps to serve the people in their respective areas.

He said that the citizens should identify the problems and added that he would utilize all his capabilities to serve the residents.