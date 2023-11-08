Open Menu

Peshawar's NAB Alerts Public To Impersonation Scams, Urges Vigilance

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Peshawar's NAB alerts public to impersonation scams, urges vigilance

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Peshawar has issued a warning to the public to be wary of individuals impersonating NAB officers and making fraudulent calls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Peshawar has issued a warning to the public to be wary of individuals impersonating NAB officers and making fraudulent calls.

A statement from a NAB spokesperson has stressed that NAB officers do not make direct contact to suspects due to a rigorous Standard Operating Procedure for communication.

NAB has also escalated the issue to the Cyber Crime Wing of FIA and other intelligence agencies to investigate the culprits.

He mentioned that multiple cases have been reported to the NAB Peshawar Office, where individuals have received calls from various numbers, purporting to be senior NAB officers. These calls, which request money, are fraudulent and appear to be part of a coordinated effort to tarnish the reputation of the institution and its leadership.

NAB has urged the public to immediately report any such calls to the NAB Peshawar Office at PDA Complex Block 3, Phase-V, Hayatabad or by calling 091-9217095.

Related Topics

Peshawar National Accountability Bureau Cyber Crime Money Federal Investigation Agency From

Recent Stories

PRA unearths Rs 9 billion tax evasion in Eighteen ..

PRA unearths Rs 9 billion tax evasion in Eighteen Housing Scheme

4 minutes ago
 KP Apex commitee decides to continue action agains ..

KP Apex commitee decides to continue action against illegal spectrum

4 minutes ago
 Measures being taken to develop agri sector on mod ..

Measures being taken to develop agri sector on modern lines: Deputy Governor SBP

4 minutes ago
 French, FAO delegation visits UAF

French, FAO delegation visits UAF

4 minutes ago
 PPP believe in religious harmony:Nisar Khuhro

PPP believe in religious harmony:Nisar Khuhro

11 minutes ago
 US, European stocks up as traders weigh earnings, ..

US, European stocks up as traders weigh earnings, rates outlook

20 minutes ago
SBP announces closure of banks on Nov 10 in Smog h ..

SBP announces closure of banks on Nov 10 in Smog hit areas of Punjab

20 minutes ago
 KP PSC announces dates of ability tests

KP PSC announces dates of ability tests

11 minutes ago
 AI to entirely change global scenario: FCCI Presid ..

AI to entirely change global scenario: FCCI President

11 minutes ago
 Six new Covid cases across country reported

Six new Covid cases across country reported

11 minutes ago
 Human resource sending back hefty remittances: Dr ..

Human resource sending back hefty remittances: Dr Sajjad Arshad

11 minutes ago
 Bangladesh garment worker shot dead in new wage pr ..

Bangladesh garment worker shot dead in new wage protests

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan