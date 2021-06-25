UrduPoint.com
Peshawar's Teaching Hospitals Register Drop In Coronavirus Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The numbers of coronavirus infected patients were on gradual decline at three big teaching hospitals of the provincial metropolis.

According to the spokesman of Lady Reading Hospital on Friday,only 75 such patients were under treatment at the hospital.He said six patients were under treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) adding,a total of 517 beds have been reserved for the coronavirus patients.

The spokesman for Khyber Teaching Hospital said that only 28 patients of the coronavirus infection were under treatment at the hospital wherein 106 beds have been reserved for such patients. At the hospital, he said 25 ventilators have been reserved for the coronavirus patients,adding seven such patients were at the ICU ward.

At the High Dependency Ward (HDU), he said seven patients were admitted while 14 were on low oxygen supply units.

The Hayatabad Medical Complex spokesman said that the numbers of coronavirus patients were registering a decrease with each passing day as only 68 such patients were under treatment at the hospital. At least 204 beds have been specified for the coronavirus patients.

He informed 38 ventilators have been reserved for such patients,adding 15 were admitted at the ICU. During the last 24 hours, 5 patients of coronavirus infection were brought to hospital while 8 patients were discharged from the hospital after recovery.

No expiry from coronavirus was reported at the hospital during the same period, he added.

