Focal Person for Mega Projects and Rehabilitation of Peshawar, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Asif Khan on Wednesday directed the official concerned to take tangible measures for completing ongoing development projects in the city within stipulated time frame

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Focal Person for Mega Projects and Rehabilitation of Peshawar, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Asif Khan on Wednesday directed the official concerned to take tangible measures for completing ongoing development projects in the city within stipulated time frame.

He expressed these views during a meeting held to review the pace of progress of ongoing development projects in Twon1&2.He expressed displeasure over use of substandard materials in the ongoing development project in Peshawar Town two Office and sought an inquiry report within a week.

He directed for completing the ongoing development projects in Peshawar as soon as possible in a transparent and quality manner.He said effective measures should be taken to avoid public inconvenience during development work at sites.He issued orders for immediate repair of faulty street lights at streets and avenues of the city within 48 hours.

The meeting was attended by Hidayatullah SDO Manzoor Aslam C&W, Zafarul Haq Engineer Town One, XEN Town Two, Superintendent Engineer, SDO Town Two and others.

The meeting reviewed work on construction of footpath along Dillazak Road, installation of Sodium Street Lights, construction of Charsadda Road Bacha Khan Chowk to Faqir Abad Police Station footpath.

Other projects include construction of Bhana Mari Chongi to Dabgari Garden Footpath, lighting, beautification and drain Construction, repair of three kilometers sidewalk with Circular Road Nishtarabad to Ramdas Bazaar and construction of drain, construction of footpath, renovation of Wazir Bagh, football ground, cricket ground, ladies and men's park, construction of car parking and other ongoing projects.

The focal person stressed that all the factors should be taken into consideration while constructing the development projects and the work should be completed as per prescribed plan.