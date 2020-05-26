UrduPoint.com
Peshawarties Enjoy Savvy Dishes At Home On Eid Amid Fear Of COVID-19

Tue 26th May 2020

Peshawarties enjoy savvy dishes at home on Eid amid fear of COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :The residents of Peshawar have enjoyed the mouthwatering dishes at homes along with guests and loved ones by avoiding tourists destinations on the third day of Eidul Fitr amid fear of coronavirus.

Contrary to the past traditions to visit picnic spots, Peshawarties stayed at homes and enjoyed Peshawari polao, chappli kabab, nehari, chicken achar, haleem, matton polao, seerkhurma, jalebi, sohan halwa and rajjar sweets.

Peshawar zoo, which has attracted thousands of people during Eid days last year, has been closed for tourists due to looming fear of coronavirus pandemic.

Famous tourists destinations including Nathiagali, Ayubia, Changagali, Thandyani in Abbottabad district, Kaghan, Naran in Mansehra, Malam Jabba, Kalam, Madain in Swat and Komrat velley in Dir districts were almost deserted on this Eid.

Closures of tourists destinations has adversely affected hotels industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where hotels remained closed since mid of March owing to coronavirus' threat.

"Kalam is my favorite tourists destination due to its lush green mountains, fresh air and mesmerizing natural beauty. I had visited Kalam along with my family on every Eid in the past.

This Eid I was not be able to visit my dream place due to threats of coronavirus," said Bhadar Khan, a former Nazim while talking with APP on Tuesday.

He said coronavirus has badly affected tourism sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where famous Sirdaryab picnic point on Peshawar-Charsadda Road, Tanda Dam in Kohat, Khanpur dam in Haripur and Ayubia chairlift in Mansehra flooded with tourists last year, but remained closed on this Eid, he shared.

"On every Eid, I had visited Ayubia along with my children to enjoy its five kilometers chairlift ride with a lot of fun and laughter," said Qaiser Khan, a resident of Wapda Town Peshawar.

"I like Peshawar zoo where zararfas, lions tigers, monkeys, cobra snakes and eagles attracted children during Eid days," said Arif Khan, a resident of Hayatabad, Peshawar.

He said bears, foxes, parrots, pheasants and zebras remained centre of attraction for visitors especially children on Eid days in the past, however this prime tourists place was also closed on this Eid due to virus threat.

He urged KP Government to reopen Peshawar zoo under SOPs for facilitation of tourists.

