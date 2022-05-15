UrduPoint.com

Peshawarties Stage Protest; Demand Protection Of Minority Communities

Published May 15, 2022

Peshawarties stage protest; demand protection of minority communities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :All the members of civil society and minority communities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Sunday grieved and sorrow over the brutal killing of two Sikh men in Batatal Bazar and expressed annoyance over the act.

The Sikhs of Peshawar alongwith residents of the city have blocked the G.T.Road road near Balahisar Fort demanding protection of minority's communities. The participants chanted slogans for early arrest of the killers and said that government should take steps for eradication of frustration and fear that was being felt in the community.

Chairman National Minority Commission Pakistan, Chela Ram Kewalani expressed heartfelt condolence over the killing of two Sikh brothers in Peshawar and said that the killing was tantamount to killing humanity. He asked for detailed report from the administration concerned and said that killers should be caught as soon as possible.

Meanwhile in a statement issued by President Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), Ameer Singh Pardhan said that all Sikh community residing in Pakistan strongly condemn the brutal assassination of our two brothers in Peshawar. They also demanded government for early arrest of the killers.

Similarly, Chairman Pakistan Council for World Religion (PCWR)-Faith Friends, Qari Roohullah Madani and other members expressed condolence over the killing of two Sikh members and marked the incident as a inhumane act to sabotage peace in the society. He said all the residents in the province were interrelated with interfaith harmony while this barbaric act could only be committed by the enemies of motherlands.

He also demanded provincial government for taking coherent steps for the safety of lives and properties of the people.

