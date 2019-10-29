UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshwar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Removes 18 Direct Hooks

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 03:46 PM

Peshwar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) removes 18 direct hooks

Peshwar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Khyer circle Task Force teams carried out a grand operation in the areas of 11 KV Kacha Banda City-1, feeder of PESCO Hangu-1 sub division and removed more than 18 direct hooks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Peshwar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Khyer circle Task Force teams carried out a grand operation in the areas of 11 KV Kacha Banda City-1, feeder of PESCO Hangu-1 sub division and removed more than 18 direct hooks.

Similarly during operation in areas of 11 KV Pir Paie feeder of Nowshera Cantt sub division, four direct connections caught and four tempered meters also detected.

Drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue, PESCO authorities have once again warned electricity stealers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, due to which PESCO has to face financial losses on one hand and on the other hand PESCO's whole distribution system gets over loaded and the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power breakdowns.

Related Topics

Electricity Company Circle Nowshera PESCO

Recent Stories

IHC reserves verdict on petition seeking suspensio ..

8 minutes ago

OIC Pays Tribute to “Religious Tolerance” Shor ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's (PBM) trains 9,410 women in ..

23 minutes ago

Turkey marks 96th anniversary of Public Day

5 minutes ago

Kremlin Hopes for Political Settlement in Syria Wi ..

5 minutes ago

LPR People's Militia Announces Readiness to Withdr ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.