Peshwar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) removes 18 direct hooks

Peshwar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Khyer circle Task Force teams carried out a grand operation in the areas of 11 KV Kacha Banda City-1, feeder of PESCO Hangu-1 sub division and removed more than 18 direct hooks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Peshwar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Khyer circle Task Force teams carried out a grand operation in the areas of 11 KV Kacha Banda City-1, feeder of PESCO Hangu-1 sub division and removed more than 18 direct hooks.

Similarly during operation in areas of 11 KV Pir Paie feeder of Nowshera Cantt sub division, four direct connections caught and four tempered meters also detected.

Drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue, PESCO authorities have once again warned electricity stealers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, due to which PESCO has to face financial losses on one hand and on the other hand PESCO's whole distribution system gets over loaded and the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power breakdowns.