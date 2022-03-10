UrduPoint.com

Peshwar Mor-Islamabad Airport; Metro Bus Service Will Start From April

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Peshwar Mor-Islamabad Airport; Metro Bus Service will start from April

A third-party pre-shipment inspection of buses for metro bus project from Peshawar Mor to Islamabad International Airport has been completed as service scheduled to be start from next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :A third-party pre-shipment inspection of buses for metro bus project from Peshawar Mor to Islamabad International Airport has been completed as service scheduled to be start from next month.

The ship transporting the buses will start its journey to Karachi on March 15, 2022.

The ship is expected to arrive from China in 20 days after the start of the journey, said CDA spokesman on Thursday.

The Federal apex agency, he said has plan to run 30 buses on the route, however, the current shipment that will arrive in the first week of April is carrying 15 buses.

The trial run of the metro bus from Peshawar Mor to Islamabad International Airport will start in the first week of April, after the arrival of the buses. The launch of the bus service will improve the public transport facilities in the city, he added.

